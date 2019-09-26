Buhari to Fasanmi: You’re a true Awoist

National leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ayorinde Fasanmi
National leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ayorinde Fasanmi

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ayorinde Fasanmi, who turns 94 on September 27, 2019, commending him for consistently projecting the noble and progressive ideas of Obafemi Awolowo.

President Buhari joins family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who joined politics to serve the nation at a young age, and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance.

As a legislator, who served in the House of Representatives and Senate, the president believes Mr Fasanmi’s focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

President Buhari extols Mr Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good heath and strength to keep serving the nation.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.