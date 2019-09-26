Buhari to Fasanmi: You’re a true Awoist

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, Ayorinde Fasanmi, who turns 94 on September 27, 2019, commending him for consistently projecting the noble and progressive ideas of Obafemi Awolowo.

President Buhari joins family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who joined politics to serve the nation at a young age, and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance.

As a legislator, who served in the House of Representatives and Senate, the president believes Mr Fasanmi’s focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

President Buhari extols Mr Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values, praying that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good heath and strength to keep serving the nation.