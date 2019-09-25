Spanish PM calls for collaboration to tackle climate change

Related News

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, has called on world leaders to embrace climate change policies in order to tackle the effect on humanity.

Speaking at the 2019 Goalkeepers event in New York on Wednesday, Mr Sánchez said either the world likes it or not, climate change is a reality that is already happening.

The Goalkeepers is an event co-hosted by the philanthropic couple, Bill and Melinda Gates, to celebrate outstanding work around the world that is directly linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals).

The annual Goalkeepers event took place during the global goals week which is usually done on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Mr Sanchez said the world is facing huge challenges ranging from climate change, gender inequality, poor health indices among others.

He said by July 30, the world entered a critical situation where the world is starting to consume resources than the earth can regenerate in a year.

“There are two way of confronting the reality – it is either by denying it or avoiding the truth or by becoming aware of the audacity by being bold and taking commitments and actions.”

“I choose the second option, I want to join those that believe that we can address the huge challenges of our time. I believe that multilateralism, dialogue, are the only tools to tackle this difficult and complex issues.

Mr Sanchez said his country is committed to the 2030 agenda as it is the way to transform the society into “the future we want and inclusive and sustainable future for all.”

He said there are enormous issues to be achieved in the next ten years (2030). He said his country his determined to make the 2030 agenda, their ethical contract.

“We have placed the 2030 agenda at the centre of our policies and it does have influence on every action and initiative we take. All SDGS are important, and they are all connected. But SDG three and four – investing in health and education – are important as they will spill over to the others.

The two goals are social equalisers and Spain will return to donor community and it will be supporting the SDGs goals for the next five years with €100 million and €100 million to the fight against HIV/AIDs around the world, he said.

He urged everyone to support in the achievement of the SDGs especially climate change as it will define the future of the world.

In a similar vein, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, while giving the opening address said though there has been some progress in achieving some of SDGs, progress has stalled on most.

She said countries need to take serious steps in achieving SDGs. She called on countries to tackle gender inequities, education and health challenges.

“Turning things around requires changing the way we think and the way we act and the way we measure success,” she said.

She said her country is also investing in the health sector and giving loans to those who need funding to access health care.

She called on governments across the world to emulate her country and adopt policies that would improve the lives of their citizens.