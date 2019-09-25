Chinese Embassy awards scholarships to 48 Nigerian pupils

Related News

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday in Abuja awarded scholarships to 48 best students at the China-Assisted Model Primary school in Nyanya located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Presenting the scholarship to the pupils, the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, said the awards formed part of the programme to scheduled to mark the 70th anniversary of China.

Mr Pingjian said that China had always contributed to the development of education in Nigeria because both countries had a lot in common.

He said that on October 1 China would celebrate its 70th anniversary while Nigeria would also celebrate its 59th anniversary as an independent entity.

“I don’t have to explain what October 1 means to us. We know it means a lot to us and to our Nigerian brothers and sisters.

“Boys and the girls of Nigeria, next year you are going to celebrate the 60th independence day of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We appreciate all the good progress Nigeria has made during the past years and for China.

“‘We are so happy to have you here at the embassy, to have a feel of the celebration of the Chinese national day; for us this year is a significant year.

“As students of China-Nigeria model primary school, your education means a lot to us and we appreciate the good effort by the FCT UBEC, the Head Teacher of the school and other friends here with us.

“The name of your school as I see means a lot of things to me, first you see China-Nigeria friendship, there is a very strong bold between you and us.

“Not only in your school, we share a lot of things in common, we all know that Nigeria has a lot of population and you may also know that China has a large population.

“Nigeria is very big in economy size, the number one on this continent and China is very big in Asian in terms of economy size.

“Nigeria people and Chinese people are all very friendly, we share a lot of character and we share a lot of values, like we value education very much,” Mr Pingjian said.

Mr Pingjian said that just like Nigeria has made a lot of progress since independence, China has also made some progress in the past 70 years.

He disclosed that China was very poor in 1949 but now, China now is on the average and one key factor to that achievement was because they put a lot of emphasis on education.

The ambassador further explained that in 1949, more than 100 Chinese adults were illiterates and the average years of schooling at that time was less than two years.

He said that in 1949 China had a high population with 600 million people and among those, there were only 11,700 graduates in the university stating that in 2019 the college graduates going into the workforce was 8.45 million.

Mr Pingjian, however, urged the students to be hardworking and also be good ambassadors of Nigeria and China.

The Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, who was represented by the FCT Board Chairman UBEC, Kabir Matazu, congratulated China on its 70th anniversary.

He said that China and Nigeria have a common date which was significant as he commended the country for its assistance in building the China Assisted Model primary school in Nyanya.

Mr Bello said the FCT UBEC was doing all it could to maintain the school.

He said that a computer laboratory had been constructed and would soon be equipped.

The Pioneer Head Teacher of the school, Duduyemi Saudat, said that four of the schools donated to the Nigerian government are in the FCT, Katsina, Kaduna, and Ogun States.

She said the 48 pupils awarded scholarships were the best pupils from primary one to six, adding that six pupils were selected from each class.

“China Assisted Model Primary School was donated to Nigeria government, four of is kind in Nigeria, one of it in FCT, Katsina, Kaduna and Ogun State.

“Three of us was sent to China before the school took off, when we came back we started the school with 85 population, 16 teaches and two Civil Defence.

“Here we are today, we have 450 pupils in and we have been performing very wonderfully with the support of the Nigerian and Chinese governments.

“We made our random selection in the classes, we gave them a placement test and six in each class were selected that is how we came about the 48 pupils,” she added.

(NAN)