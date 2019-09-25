Buhari condoles VON DG, Okechukwu, over wife’s death

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, on the loss of his wife of 30 years, Tina, aged 57.

The president’s condolence message is communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday

According to the statement, Mr Buhari shares in the grief of the Okechukwu family at this time of distress, asking God to console and comfort them.

Mr Buhari said, “losing a dear wife and mother, is time of deep travail for any family, particularly one who was so devoted, and a rallying force for the household.’’

The president, therefore, lamented the loss of “a true Nigerian, who had schooled in Kano, Enugu-Agidi in Anambra, her state of origin, Maiduguri, and Sango-Otta, Ogun State, thus fluent in Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, among other languages.”

He enjoined the Okechukwu family to draw succour from God Almighty at a time like this, and take comfort in the quality of life the departed lived.

(NAN)