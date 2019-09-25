Independence Anniversary: Nigeria declares next Tuesday public holiday

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
The Nigerian government has declared Tuesday, October 1 as public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

This was contained in a statement sent by the Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ehuriah, and sent to PREMIUM TIME on Wednesday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary and assured them of government’s commitment to end the current spate of insecurity in the country.

Mr Aregbesola said peace and stability are necessary conditions for the development of any nation.

He called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for the country.

Mr Aregbesola reminded Nigerians of the immense potentials the country is endowed with.

“As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another, as well as bonded brotherhood, all of which are potentials we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams,” he said.

Mr Aregbesola, therefore, advised Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its avowed determination to build a secure, economically viable and corruption-free nation, in line with the dream of the country’s founding fathers.

He wished all Nigerians a happy Independence Anniversary.

