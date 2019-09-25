Mo Ibrahim Foundation announces launch of ‘governance report’

Related News

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced the launch of the first comprehensive Africa Governance Report.

The report will be published online on October 15 on mo.ibrahim.foundation.

Data from “the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, IIAG, will be used in the report to further governance analysis in Africa,” a statement by the organisers on Wednesday noted.

The focus will be placed on Governance and Africa’s implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

AU’s Agenda 2063 was adopted in January 2015.

It is “both a Vision and an Action Plan” and a “call for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and a common destiny.”

The UN 2030 Agenda, on the other hand, was adopted in September 2015 by Heads of State and Government at a special UN summit.

It is a commitment to “eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development by 2030 worldwide, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The report will help implement this agenda by placing emphasis on the lack of sound information available to monitor and evaluate progress.

It will also call on domestic and global players to work together to tackle these gaps, “which will be critical to encouraging and directing the development of progress across the continent.”

The announcement highlights two major things the report will do, which are: examining the governance environments needed to achieve progress towards Agenda 2063 and the SDGs; and the links between these, as well as highlighting common areas and major challenges.

It will also identify progress in these areas and data gaps, both in terms of national statistical offices but also vital statistics and civil registration.

IIAG is the largest source of data on African governance. It is the main instrument for African nations to assess the environment around transformative frameworks like the 2063 AU Agenda and the SDGs.

The Foundation will release new data with updated scores, ranks and trends every two years, with the next iteration in 2020.

The Foundation will also publish additional data-driven research publications and tools to support Africa’s stakeholders with resources for evidence-based decision making and policy debates, alongside the comprehensive African Governance Report, based on the IIAG.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006.

Its focus is on the critical significance of Africa’s leadership and governance by offering instruments for assessing and supporting progress in leadership and governance.

The African Governance Ibrahim Index (IIAG) offers an annual evaluation of African countries’ quality of governance and is the most extensive compilation of African governance information.