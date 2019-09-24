APC Governors set up committee to synergise with lawmakers on governance

Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

Governors elected on the platform of the APC under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has inaugurated a Legislative Programme Steering Committee to ensure seamless synergy of engagements between APC governors and lawmakers across the country.

The Deputy Chairman of PGF, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said this at the inaugural meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Obaseki is the chairman of the committee while Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State is co-chairman.

Mr Obaseki said the committee was inaugurated to primarily provide PGF members with clear and concise contextual recommendations in terms of legal framework governing government processes and decisions.

According to him, the committee should monitor ongoing government operations, identify issues suitable for legislative review, gather and evaluate information and recommend course of action to PGF.

“It is also expected to promote and advocate the interest of the PGF member states regarding laws, regulations, socio-economic policies and other developments that may affect our states and the APC as a whole.

“Further to this, is our recognition of the fact that the Legislature is the backbone of any democracy. No democracy can flourish except, and until its legislature is strong and progressively active.

“Part of the objectives of the PGF Legislative programmes therefore, is to ensure cordial relations between our legislatures and those of us operating in the executive arm,” Mr Obaseki said.

READ ALSO: APC is worse off under you — Progressive Governors DG tells Oshiomhole

According to him, our goal is to develop a good framework of engagement through initiating activities that would enable us to review emerging challenges regularly.

“It will also seek to manage and regulate all emerging differences such that conflicts between the executive and the legislature at all levels where APC rules are minimised.

“That does not mean that there would be no disagreements or conflicts any more in the future, because conflicts are inevitable outcomes of politics and political activities.

“But through the regular engagement and interactions between the Executive and the legislature, we will take steps to ensure that all emerging conflicts are resolved,” he said.

(NAN)

