Another Nigerian arrested for Cocaine Trafficking in India

A Nigerian, Samson Maxwell, has been arrested after cocaine was found on him in Pune, a city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

A report published by the Hindustantimes, an Indian Newspaper, on Monday said Mr Maxwell was found to be in possession of over 35.20grammes of high-quality cocaine worth ₹2,81,000 (N1.5million).

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how two Nigerian immigrants, Omeje Chibu and Ekene Etemba, were arrested for possession of illicit drug at the Laos-Vietnam border in Vietnam.

Messrs Etemba, 29, and Chibu, 20, were arrested in a bus during a police raid at the Lao Bao international border, located at the North Central Coast region

The Pune Police officials said in a statement that his arrest followed an intelligence received by the customs officials during a house raid at Mr Maxwell’s residence at Undri, Maharashtra.

The Indian officials of the customs narcotics cell also said they seized a digital weighing scale, which was allegedly used to weigh the drugs.

According to the report, Mr Maxwell’s arrest came after another Nigerian national, Uba Godwin, 31, was arrested by Pune police crime branch for being in possession of 200gm cocaine worth ₹10,00,000.

Mr Godwin was arrested near a housing society in Kondhwa when he allegedly arrived there to sell the cocaine.

In July, another Nigerian national identified as Sholadoye Samuel Joy, 44, was found in possession of 733gm of cocaine powder worth ₹88 lakh along with cash worth ₹3,68,070.

The joint commissioner of customs, Pune, Vaishali Patange, in a statement, said Mr Maxwell admitted to possession of the hard drugs which is meant for sale.

“Maxwell has admitted to his crime of procurement and possession of cocaine. The cocaine was meant for sale in Pune. He has, therefore, been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” Mr Patange said.