Boeing launches compensation fund for families of crash victims

Related News

U.S. aeroplane maker Boeing says it has launched a compensation fund for the relatives of those who were killed in crashes involving the company’s 737 MAX model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The families of the 346 victims are each to receive 144,500 dollars, according to a statement by the fund, which is managed by prominent U.S. attorney Ken Feinberg.

Boeing said in July that it would set aside 100 million dollars in financial aid for the families, half of which is to be made available in the short term.

Feinberg, who worked on similar compensation projects in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, has assured claimants that they will not be required to waive the right to litigate in order to receive compensation.

Lion Air Flight 610 killed all 189 aboard in Indonesia over a technical problem.

Read also:

Five months later, the same system was blamed when Flight ET302 crashed on March 10, killing all 157 passengers and crew and prompting a worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX that remains in place.

Canada-based Nigerian professor and columnist, Pius Adesanmi, was one of two Nigerians who died in the crash.

(dpa/NAN)