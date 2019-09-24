Boeing launches compensation fund for families of crash victims

Boeing

U.S. aeroplane maker Boeing says it has launched a compensation fund for the relatives of those who were killed in crashes involving the company’s 737 MAX model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The families of the 346 victims are each to receive 144,500 dollars, according to a statement by the fund, which is managed by prominent U.S. attorney Ken Feinberg.

Boeing said in July that it would set aside 100 million dollars in financial aid for the families, half of which is to be made available in the short term.

Feinberg, who worked on similar compensation projects in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, has assured claimants that they will not be required to waive the right to litigate in order to receive compensation.

Lion Air Flight 610 killed all 189 aboard in Indonesia over a technical problem.

Read also: CBN injects $210 million into forex market

Five months later, the same system was blamed when Flight ET302 crashed on March 10, killing all 157 passengers and crew and prompting a worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX that remains in place.

Canada-based Nigerian professor and columnist, Pius Adesanmi, was one of two Nigerians who died in the crash.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.