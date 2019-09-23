No bridge collapsed along Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani road – Official

Collapsed Mokwa-Jebba bridge temporarily fixed
FILE PHOTO: Collapsed Mokwa-Jebba bridge temporarily fixed

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Monday, strongly dispelled as fake, news circulating in the social media speculating that some bridges along Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani Road, especially Tatabu Bridge, collapsed and advising motorists to avoid the route.

The ministry clarified that there is no bridge collapse along the route and urged members of the public to disregard any mischievous circulation of old pictures as a recent incident.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Director, Press, Stephen Kilebi, the ministry confirmed that all the bridges along the route are in good motorable condition pointing out that the route was very recently traversed to confirm the condition of the bridges.

Dispelling the news as unfounded, the press release noted that the Federal Controller of Works/Engineer’s Representative in Niger State, I.F. Umeh, who along with other officers travelled on the road up to the Kwara State border confirmed that, “All the bridges are in good and passable condition. There is no bridge that collapsed along the road. The Tatabu Bridge is intact and in perfect condition,” adding that there is also free vehicular movement along the entire stretch of the road.

While advising motorists to ignore any fake news of bridge collapse along the aforementioned road, the ministry stressed the need for caution, especially by those using the social platform for the dissemination of news pointing out that the circulation of such unconfirmed and fake news concerning an important public utility such as the Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani Road could trigger off a situation that could have grave economic consequences to the nation.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.