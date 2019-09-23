Two Nigerian men arrested in Vietnam for illicit drug trafficking

Related News

Two Nigerian immigrants, Omeje Chibu and Ekene Etemba, have been arrested for possession of illicit drug at the Laos-Vietnam border in Vietnam.

Messrs Etemba, 29, and Chibu, 20, were arrested in a bus during a police raid at the Lao Bao international border, located at the North Central Coast region in Vietnam, the VnExpress, a Vietnam Newspaper, reported Monday.

According to the report, the duo was arrested on Friday after they had admitted to carrying about after 11.5 kilogrammes of hard drugs across the border for foreign markets.

The police said they caught Mr Etemba with four kilograms of meth at Lang Vay Village in Tan Long Commune, about 10 km from the Lao Bao international border gate.

Mr Chibu, who was detained on the same day for illegal entry to Vietnam at the Lao Bao international border gate, admitted the 7.5 kg package was his.

”About two hours and a half later, the investigation led them to discover another bag of meth weighing 7.5 kilograms, again claimed by no one, in a restaurant in Lao Bao Town, 3 km from the border gate,” the report said.

”The Nigerians also admitted the drug package found on the bus earlier belonged to them. They were part of a drug trafficking scheme to bring the illegal item from Thailand, through Laos and Vietnam as transits to other countries, they told the authorities.”