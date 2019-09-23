Court okays trial of lawyer for attempted murder

Related News

An Abuja Magistrate Court has cleared the way for the police to prosecute a lawyer with the National Copyright Commission (NCC), Adaorah Ndigwe, at the Abuja High Court.

Ms Ndigwe is to stand trial for alleged attempted murder of Madge Jime, who she allegedly ran over with her car.

The police believe the lawyer acted the way she did with the intention of killing Miss Jime.

When the matter came up before a Magistrate court at the Lifecamp area of Abuja, Celestine Odoh, the prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the Commissioner of Police had already filed a four-count charge of culpable homicide against Ms Ndigwe at the high court and intended to begin prosecution there.

Accordingly, Ms Ogbobe applied to the court to withdraw the First Information Report (FIR) against Ms Ndigwe to avoid an abuse of court process and clear the coast for her prosecution at the high court.

Emmanuel Oka, counsel for Ms Ndigwe, did not object to the prosecution’s application to withdraw the FIR against her client.

In his ruling, Magistrate Odoh consented to the withdrawal of the FIR “in order to enable prosecution face the trial of the accused person at the high court.

In the said four-count charge filed at the lawyer, Ms Ndigwe was also accused of trying to destroy her confessional statement through which she admitted hitting Miss Jime with her car.

According to the document, the lawyer “cancelled, squeezed and disposed” her confessional statement to prevent the police from producing it as evidence in the court of law against her.

Trouble started for the lawyer on February 27 when she allegedly assaulted Miss Jime for playing music in her car too loudly and disturbing others in their estate in Kubwa, Abuja.

Ms Ndigwe is accused of using her Toyota Matrix car to run over Ms Jime, inflicting grievous bodily harm, which led to the loss of two teeth and multiple fractures on her legs.