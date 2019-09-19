Acting Head of Service, Yemi-Esan, assumes duty

Folashade Yemi-Esan
Folashade Yemi-Esan

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, assumed office on Thursday.

In a statement issued by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Director, Information office of HCSF, said Mrs Yemi-Esan assumed duty at about 6.40 p.m. after she was received by the members of staff of the office.

Ogunmosunle said Mrs Yemi–Esan, in her remarks, acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of her predecessor and promised to build on the achievements of her predecessor, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

“There is no reinventing the will. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum,” the statement quoted the new HoS as saying.

The acting HCSF solicited for sustained cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF.

Ogunmosunle said Mrs Oyo–Ita, the outgoing HCSF, in her handing over speech, said her almost four years as the HCSF has been interesting and eventful.

Mrs Oyo-Ita presented a 153-page hand-over note with an annexure; signifying the depth of work in the office of the HCSF.

The director of information said Mrs Oyo–Ita thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the opportunity to serve.

She said further that Mrs Oyo-Ita had acknowledged that government was a continuum and encouraged the incoming HCSF to build on what she had done.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the handing over ceremony was witnessed by Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other management staff in the office of HCSF.

It would be recalled that the president had on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mrs Yemi-Esan as the Acting HCSF with immediate effect.

The development followed the directive given to Mrs Oyo-Ita to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

(NAN)

