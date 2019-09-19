GenCos releases 3,531 megawatts of electricity

Related News

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3.531 Megawatts-hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 163.15 megawatts from the figure released on Wednesday.

It however, said 1,128.50 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 222.5 megawatts were also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said 2,400.50 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.8 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Advertisement

On sector reform and activities, it said the dominant constraint for Wednesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,320 megawatts.

(NAN)