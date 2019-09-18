Student stabs lover to death over N2500

knife with blood used to illustrate the story.
knife with blood used to illustrate the story.

Tragedy struck at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday night with the gruesome murder of a student by his girlfriend after a brawl between the two over money to make hair.

Bukola Odeyemi, a female student of the institution, attacked her boyfriend, identified as John Iju, at the Treasure Base Hostel located at Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

According to students of the area, the 20- year-old Ms Odeyemi, a 300-level student of the Department of Biology Education, at about 10 p.m on Tuesday, had an argument with Mr Iju, who was 22, after the latter failed to part with some money she had demanded from him.

A resident had reported that the girl had demanded N2,500 to make her hair, but the deceased failed to meet her demand, resulting in a fight between them.

“The refusal of the boyfriend to meet up with her demand resulted in a hot argument, which angered the lady and they started fighting,” the source said.

“During the fight, the deceased had the upper hand, but the lady resorted to using a sharp knife she saw on a tray and stabbed the deceased on his chest.

“The deceased did not survive the deep cut. He fell on the floor with blood gushing out of his body.

“People around there cried for help but that could not help. The man died on the spot.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the matter was reported to the police by friends of the deceased.

Police spokesperson in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect had been arrested and was being detained at the police headquarters.

Mr Ikechukwu explained that investigation had started and the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

