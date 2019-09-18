Nigerian arrested in Thailand for alleged money laundering, love scam

A Nigerian immigrant, Nzemeka Ezims, has been arrested by the Thailand police for alleged public fraud and love scams.

According to a report published on the Nationthailand, Mr Ezims, 37, was arrested at a highway police checkpoint on the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway’s sixth-kilometre marker in the capital’s Prawet district.

The Immigration Police Bureau chief, Sompong Chingdoung, told journalists the Nigerian suspect was arrested for alleged public fraud via loading false information online.

The Police chief said the suspect illegally exported goods to Africa and provided an underground money-exchange service.

Mr Chindoung said Mr Ezims’s arrests followed a warrant issued in February by a provincial court in Samut Prakan, at the central Thai province on the Gulf of Thailand.

A deputy commander for investigation with the Immigration Police, Sathit Prom-Uthai, said Mr Ezim from June to September 2018, scammed 13 victims who lost to him a combined Bt2.9 million (about N32.2million).

”Since the bank accounts used in the crime were linked and led to the arrest of a Thai woman who withdrew cash to wire to other members of the gang, police were able to zero in on five Nigerians, including Mr Ezims, and five Thais,” Mr Prom-Uthai said.

