Man drugs minor, rapes her – Police

A 34-year-old man identified as Innocent Ifunayachi has been arrested by the Lagos police for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after putting drug in her food.

The victim was raped at her family house when the suspect visited them as a friend to the family.

The suspect was arrested by the Bariga police division on Wednesday after a complaint was made at the police station.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said this in a statement he released on Sunday.

“The suspect being a friend to the family visited and found the girl eating Indomie and while she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.”

“She returned to eat the food without foreknowledge of the substance added.”

According to the police statement, the girl lost consciousness after eating the food and the suspect took advantage of that to rape her.

Mr Ifunayachi has been arrested while the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

The police said the suspect will be charged to court.

In a similar vein, two suspects have been arrested by the Bariga police station for gang-raping a 13-year-old victim in November 2018. The victim became pregnant from the rape

The arrested suspects were named as Kazeem Bello and Dayo Maker. They are 26 years and 24 years respectively.

According to police statement, after raping the victim, the suspects threatened to kill her if she narrated the event to anyone.

However, the victim told her family of the incident after she delivered of a baby girl recently.

One of the suspects, Mr Maker, was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit, Bariga, while his accomplice Mr Bello is still at large.

Investigation is ongoing, efforts are in place to apprehend the second suspect, the police said.