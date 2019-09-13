Tribunal Verdict: PDP decries delay in releasing judgment record

PDP flags used to illustrate the story.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it is worried over what it described as undue delay in releasing the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment record on the February 23 election.

The party raised the alarm in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

The election petition tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed the petition by PDP and Atiku Abubakar against the election and victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

The PDP had indicated its intention to head for the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Mr Ologbondiyan demanded the immediate release of the record of the judgement as delivered by the tribunal “without any form of alterations.’’

He described the delay as a calculated attempt to frustrate the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to promptly file an appeal to upturn the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the Court of Appeal was aware that the PDP and its candidate had mandatory 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

He said that in spite of this the court was delaying in releasing a judgment that was read for nine hours.

Advertisement

wits Advert

“Our party fears that this development is lending credence to suspicion in the public space that the judgement is being tampered with and altered, in the name of correcting errors, knowing that there is no way the verdicts can stand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.’’

Read also: Wike congratulates Buhari, says PDP governors visit president at night

Mr Ologbondiyan expressed hope that there was no link between the circumstances surrounding the delay and comments by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

“The PDP had always alerted Nigerians of the relentless efforts by the APC to manipulate processes.

“We are happy that our party and Nigerians in general, have the full video and audio recording of the judgement and we will not hesitate to expose any underhand act by anybody,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.