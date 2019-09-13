Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Mugabe’s State Funeral

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the State Funeral for former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, tomorrow.
Mr Osinbajo would be joining other African leaders and Heads of State expected at the occasion scheduled for the country’s National Stadium in Harare.
Heads of States expected to attend the funeral include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.
Mr Mugabe, who was Zimbabwean Prime Minister and later President for 37 years altogether, up until 2017, died last week at the age of 95 in a Singaporean hospital.
The vice president, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, leaves for Harare this afternoon and is expected back in Nigeria later on Saturday.
