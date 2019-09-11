Man arrested for alleged $4 million internet fraud

EFCC
EFCC

The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 30-year-old man, John Chukwuebuka, over alleged $4 million internet fraud.

A statement posted on the EFCC website on Wednesday said that Mr Chukwuebuka, a graduate, was arrested on August 5 around the Jakande-Lekki area of Lagos.

The statement said that the suspect was arrested during a collaborative operation by the EFCC and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Chukwuebuka, alongside his conspirators, Idowu Adetokunbo Taiwo and Sherrif Shoaga, allegedly engaged in business e-mail compromise (BEC), where they redirected the sum of four million dollars,” it said.

The statement, which said that the money was redirected to several accounts between 2016 and 2018, added that a Nissan car was recovered from the suspect at the point of his arrest.

It said that the suspect would soon be arraigned before the court.

(NAN)

