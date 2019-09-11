First batch of 84 Nigerians return from South Africa September 11

Air Peace Aircraft
Air Peace Aircraft

The first batch of 84 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday at 2.p.m. local time via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, in the company of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which disclosed this in an update made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that although 313 Nigerians were confirmed as those to form the first batch of evacuees, only 84 of them would arrive on Wednesday because they were the ones cleared to embark on the flight to Nigeria.

According to the ministry, 640 Nigerians have indicated the desire to return from South Africa and have registered to do so.

The ministry added that the second batch of evacuees would depart Johannesburg for Nigeria on Friday.

“The Air Peace aircraft which was scheduled to take off at 9. a.m. local time was delayed due to the fact that checking in and clearance procedures by immigration are very very slow.

“There are complains of system failure and out of the 313 confirmed for first batch of evacuation today, only 84 are cleared so far.

“The more the aircraft waits for the passengers, the higher the amount the aircraft will pay for parking,” the ministry stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Allen Onyeama, proprietor of the airline, volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return free of charge.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The process which was earlier scheduled to commence on September 6 had stalled as it was reported that most Nigerians willing to return did not have valid passports or travel documents to complete immigration formalities.

(NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.