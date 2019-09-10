12 graduates get N216 million NLNG foreign scholarship

NLNG
NLNG

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (NLNG) has awarded N216 million to 12 graduates to pursue Master’s degrees at different universities in the United Kingdom.

The company’s Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Sophia Horsfall, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She quoted the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, as saying that the scholarship was aimed at providing opportunity for graduates to enable them pursue their academic dreams.

According to her, the 12 beneficiaries will each receive N18 million to pursue different academic programmes in the universities.

“The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, travels and living expenses for all beneficiaries.

“The increasing number of students who apply and qualify for our post-primary, undergraduate and overseas post-graduate scholarship schemes shows our passion for education.

“This award of scholarship to deserving beneficiaries means that opportunity has been given to these young Nigerians to acquire specialised education in top UK universities,” she said.

READ ALSO: Nigerian scholars seek inclusion of artificial intelligence in education curriculum

The general manager also said the company had made tremendous impact on human capacity development in its host communities through the scholarship schemes.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Fatayi-Williams said the company launched the initiative to develop expertise manpower to bridge skill gaps in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“The Master’s degree scholarship is focused on select professional courses, including, Engineering, Geosciences, Environmental Studies, Management Sciences, Information Technology, Law and Medicine.

“So far, no fewer than 66 Nigerian students have been awarded scholarship since the programme started in 2013.

“Aside this, NLNG has built and equipped the Bonny Vocational Centre (BVC) which has already bridged the gap in technical education in the country,” she added.

Fatayi-Williams said the BVC had so far trained over 400 Nigerians in different vocational and occupational skills.

(NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.