12 graduates get N216 million NLNG foreign scholarship

Related News

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (NLNG) has awarded N216 million to 12 graduates to pursue Master’s degrees at different universities in the United Kingdom.

The company’s Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Sophia Horsfall, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She quoted the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, as saying that the scholarship was aimed at providing opportunity for graduates to enable them pursue their academic dreams.

According to her, the 12 beneficiaries will each receive N18 million to pursue different academic programmes in the universities.

“The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, travels and living expenses for all beneficiaries.

“The increasing number of students who apply and qualify for our post-primary, undergraduate and overseas post-graduate scholarship schemes shows our passion for education.

“This award of scholarship to deserving beneficiaries means that opportunity has been given to these young Nigerians to acquire specialised education in top UK universities,” she said.

READ ALSO:

The general manager also said the company had made tremendous impact on human capacity development in its host communities through the scholarship schemes.

Advertisement

Fatayi-Williams said the company launched the initiative to develop expertise manpower to bridge skill gaps in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

“The Master’s degree scholarship is focused on select professional courses, including, Engineering, Geosciences, Environmental Studies, Management Sciences, Information Technology, Law and Medicine.

“So far, no fewer than 66 Nigerian students have been awarded scholarship since the programme started in 2013.

“Aside this, NLNG has built and equipped the Bonny Vocational Centre (BVC) which has already bridged the gap in technical education in the country,” she added.

Fatayi-Williams said the BVC had so far trained over 400 Nigerians in different vocational and occupational skills.

(NAN)