What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook for Wednesday released in Abuja on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over Northern states with chances of thunderstorms over southern Borno in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over the region during the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorm over Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Mambila Plateau, and Ilorin axis is envisaged.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over the region with day and night temperatures to be 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 16 to 25 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

The agency further predicted thunderstorms/rains over the region with chances of cloudy condition over the Inland of southeast in the morning hours.

It forecast prospect of thunderstorms/rains during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

