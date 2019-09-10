Buhari mourns staff who served him for 30 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned ‘ a good and honest caretaker,’ Buhari Sandamu, who served him for 30 years.

This was disclosed by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI LOSES STAFF WHO SERVED HIM FOR 30 YEARS

President Muhammadu Buhari mourns the passing of loyal and honest staff, Buhari Nalado Sandamu, who served the President and his family for more than 30 years.

“I have lost a good and honest caretaker,’’ says the President, who offered prayers for the repose of his housekeeper, who was better known as “Commander’’.

“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” President Buhari added.

The president sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu Local Government Area, Katsina, comprising Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Household Matters, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and State Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure.

The president’s housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was also on the delegation that visited the family of the bereaved.

“Commander” died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.

