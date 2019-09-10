Whistleblower docked for allegedly giving false information to EFCC

Related News

A whistleblower, Umoh Edem, on Tuesday appeared at an Ikeja High Court for allegedly giving false information about a company for a N700 million pension and tax evasion fraud.

The EFCC charged Mr Edem with making false statement to a public officer.

Counsel of the EFCC, S.O. Daji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 7 in Lagos.

Mr Daji said that the defendant provided false information to the EFCC about the involvement of a company, Starsonic/Sacvin Group of Nigeria, where he was an employee.

“The defendant, claimed that the management staff of the company was involved in a massive pension fraud, tax evasion and other fraudulent activities in the tune of N700 million,” he said.

He said that the defendant with an intent to embarrass the company gave information he knew was false to the EFCC and Patience Kalu, a public officer.

Mr Deji said that the offence contravened Section 96 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The vacation judge, Hakeem Oshodi, ordered that the defendant be defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

Mr Oshodi also ordered the EFCC to return the case file to the registry for reassignment.

(NAN)