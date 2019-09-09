Action Alliance demand arrest of national chairman

Related News

The Action Alliance (AA) has called on the police to arrest its suspended National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, for alleged impersonation and running the party against its constitution.

The acting National Secretary of the party, Eli Moses, made the call while speaking at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the National Think Tank Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, had, on August 10, ratified the suspension of Mr Udeze and the Secretary, James Vernimbe, for alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

Mr Moses described the national convention, held in Abuja on September 7 by Mr Udeze, as illegal and criminal, saying that He (Udeze) was impersonating as the party’s national chairman when, indeed, he was under suspension.

“We are calling on police to arrest him (Udeze) for impersonation because that meeting was meant to mislead Nigerians.

“Somebody under suspension is not supposed to call for any meeting. What Udeze is doing is unacceptable to the party.

“Whatever he must have said or any comment made against the integrity of INEC should be disregarded because he is not speaking for AA. He is on suspension; so whatever he says is personal.

“His calling for a meeting on Sept 7, having been suspended, is still part of the criminal offence,” Mr Moses said.

However, Mr Udeze told NAN that he was recognised as the national chairman of the party by INEC.

He said he called for the party’s national convention in a legitimate manner, adding that he gave INEC the statutory 21-day notice before he held the meeting.

