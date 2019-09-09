NYSC rejects 108 prospective corps members over questionable certificates

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps in Kano State has rejected 108 prospective corps members posted to the state for presenting questionable certificates and other infractions.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Ladan Baba, said 1,700 prospective Corps members were deployed to the state but the office registered 1,592.

Mr Baba spoke on Monday while declaring closed the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course for corps members, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area.

“The most worrisome is the fact that some of them did not undergo any academic pursuits but obtained certificates through illegal means with allegations that some did so in Kano and environs.

“This will require urgent action by the government and good people of Kano in collaboration with the security agencies in the state to checkmate this ugly trend that will affect us negatively.”

He said a good number of the rejected corps members, however, were blocked online as a result of failure to defend their degrees as foreign-trained, after physical verification of their results.

Mr Baba said eight members were also refused registration due to incomplete and inconsistent documents as most of them could not express themselves.

The coordinator said the orientation objectives had been met by the corps members to a greater extent, and expressed gratitude to the state government for the recent reinstatement of the monthly allowance to corps members posted to the state and completion of the two major solar-motorised boreholes in the orientation camp.

In his address, the state deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, pledged to ensure adequate security and welfare of corps members serving in the state.

Mr Gawuna expressed confidence that the corps members would help to improve the living conditions of their host communities in healthcare service delivery, agriculture, education, immunisation and safety campaign.

He implored the corps members to interact with their host communities and understand their culture.

“In addition, I encourage you to imbibe the values of leadership, courage and resourcefulness throughout the service year. I also urge you to identify viable projects that will touch the life of your host community and mobilise them to realise the lofty ideals of the programme for their benefits,” he said.

The deputy governor directed all government ministries, departments and agencies, local government councils and private organisations to warmly accept the corps members and assist them to settle down for effective discharge of the national service.