Group protests death of Nigerian in China, calls for investigation

A group, the Nigeria-China Diaspora Community and Associates, has called on the Chinese authorities to investigate the death of a Nigerian cleric, Joseph Nwajueze, in China.

Speaking at a protest in Abuja on Friday, the president of the group, Godwin Ehochi, said it organised the protest to tell the Chinese authorities to stop all forms of maltreatment against Nigerians.

“A Nigerian pastor, Joseph Nwajueze, was murdered in the hands of the Chinese police during expired visa raid, using sophisticated electric gadgets which paralysed his heart and dropped him dead.

“This is indeed one out of the too many deaths of Nigerians in Chinese custody which are not reported.

“The pastor who lived in China for over 15 years worked tirelessly to extend his visa but the Chinese authorities refused him because he is a Nigerian,” he said.

He, however, called on the Chinese authorities to investigate and punish those involved in Mr Nwajueze death.
“The Chinese authorities should investigate and punish those involved in the cause of the death of pastor Joseph Nwajueze and all other Nigerians that have died under Chinese custody and pay adequate compensations to the bereaved families,” he said

A recent news report claimed that Mr Nwajueze, an Anambra-born cleric, was murdered by Chinese security operatives.

He lived with his wife, Chinwe, and four children in China before he was allegedly killed while trying to escape arrest for alleged visa violations.

The Nigerian government condemned the killing and demanded a probe into the circumstances that led to his death.

The Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, Wale Oloko, had said the Chinese police authorities had commenced an investigation into the death.

