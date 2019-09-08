NiMET forecasts thunderstorms, rains for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rains in some parts of the country for Monday.

NiMET’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja forecasts cloudy skies over the Northern States with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto and Yelwa in the morning.

It further forecasts thunderstorms over few places during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For Central States, cloudy conditions in the morning with chances of thunderstorm over Kaduna, Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger State axis. Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over the region.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius except Jos to be 17 to 26 degree Celsius,” NiMET said.

According to it, slim chances of moderate rains are anticipated over
the inland cities of Southern States with chances of light rains over the coastal axis in the morning.

The agency envisaged prospects of thunderstorms/rains over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

(NAN)

