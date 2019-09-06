Obasanjo, Atiku mourn Mugabe, salute achievement

Related News

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed sadness over the demise of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe.

The former Nigerian leader expressed his sadness in a letter he personally signed, addressed to the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mugabe’s death at 95 was announced on Friday morning.

The African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation, who died in Singapore, was ultimately ousted by his own armed forces in November 2017.

He served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017.

“News of President Robert G. Mugabe’s death in Singapore, in the early hours of today, was received by me with immense sadness indeed,” Mr Obasanjo said in the letter.

“It is, therefore, with a profound sense of sympathy that I write, on behalf of my family and on my own behalf, to commiserate with you and the entire good people of Zimbabwe over the painful transition of President Robert Mugabe, former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, a frontline leader, an activist, an indomitable fighter for the liberation of Zimbabwe from apartheid and oppressive racialism, a statesman per excellence and a tireless advocate of the preservation of the mystique of Africa’s moral and cultural values, who had selflessly dedicated himself to public service for most of his life, particularly as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980-1987 and also as President from 1987-2017.”

The former Nigerian President said Mr Mugabe’s heroic struggles to secure independence for Zimbabwe in 1980 made him much more than a leader of his people.

“He had become the living symbol and embodiment of their long and valiant struggle for their rightful place in the comity of nations.

“I recall with pride also Nigeria’s association with Zimbabwe’s struggles against racist minority rule and country’s eventual independence in 1980 and quite retaining is the memory of the honour of Nigeria being classified a Frontline State in those years. President Mugabe was, without doubt, one of the greatest African freedom fighters to have walked on the African soil.”

“This he did with his colleague and brother, Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, leading to the formation of the Patriotic Front for which Nigeria took a vanguard position.”

Mr Obasanjo said under Mr Mugabe’s administration, Zimbabwe witnessed significant efforts at placing the command of its economy in the hands of Zimbabweans.

He said the death of a leader of President Mugabe’s stature is a big loss, not only to his immediate family and country but to the whole of Africa.

“History will record his vital contributions to the realisation of the dream of regional unity in Southern Africa.”

“As we mourn the death of this great man and progenitor of contemporary Africa, I urge you all to take solace in the memory of his total dedication and commitment to the service of his people and for the cause of justice. We salute his achievements in laying the foundation of modern, independent and free Zimbabwe,” Mr Obasanjo said.

He prayed that the Almighty God will give the people of Zimbabwe the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant President Mugabe eternal repose in His bosom.

Hero of African liberation struggle – Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also described the late former Zimbabwean president as a hero of the African liberation struggle.

The former vice president spoke in a tribute he wrote for the late president.

“Robert Mugabe was a hero of the African liberation struggle. No man is perfect and he had his flaws, but nobody can take this fact away from him: That he loved his country and its people, and took practical and patriotic steps to improve their well being.

“Mr Mugabe gave Zimbabwe freedom, which in itself is commendable. Yet, he gave them something greater than freedom. He gave them education. His razor-like focus on investing in education resulted in Zimbabwe having the highest adult literacy rate in Africa. One can even say he emancipated the minds of Zimbabweans. Other African leaders can learn from him in this regard.

“As he passes away aged 95, Robert Mugabe lived a long life and cast an even longer shadow. His footsteps in the sands of times are indelible even as they are very far-reaching. As African leaders, we have a lot to learn from his many successes, and even more to learn from his inevitable mistakes.

“My condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe. My heartfelt sympathies to his family. May his soul rest in peace and may God forgive his sins,” Mr Abubakar said.