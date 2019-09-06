Aggrieved Aspirants: APC names appeal committee for Kogi, Bayelsa polls

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has named a three-member appeal committee for the party’s recently conducted primaries for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

This decision is coming barely 48 hours after the party elected David Lyon as its Bayelsa governorship candidate ahead of November 16.

Mr Lyon polled 42,138 votes to clinch the party ticket while his closest rival, Diseye Nsirim-Poweigba polled 1,533 votes.

At a meeting chaired by the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, in Abuja, the NWC appointed Umar Yandoma, Amina Muhammed and Tony McFoy as ‘Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee’ while Shuaibu Aruwa, Newman Amadi and AbdulMalik El-Yakub were also appointed as ‘Bayelsa Direct Appeal Committee’.

The two committees will consider the submissions of aggrieved aspirants in the two states.

‘Closing ranks?’

Meanwhile, Mr Oshiomhole said the defeated aspirants in Kogi State have agreed to work with Yahaya Bello, the party’s anointed candidate and incumbent governor.

Mr Bello polled 3,091 votes to defeat ten other contenders last week.

Different reactions trailed the elections as some of the aspirants alleged the process as “fraudulent” and unacceptable.

One of such aspirants is Mustapha Audu, the son of the late governor, Abubakar Audu.

Mr Oshiomole also added that Mr Bello, in the area of security, “has done what the main opposition party, PDP, failed to during its reign in the state”.

