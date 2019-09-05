EFCC arraigns ‘professor’, 12 others for fraud

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arraigned Charles Jide-Oni, who claims to be a “professor” at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence and engaging in advanced fee fraud.

Mr Jide-Oni, 60, was arraigned alongside 12 internet fraud suspects before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The names of the other suspects were given as Temitope Fatolu, Olaleye Kolapo, Madukife Ifeanyi Azuka, Fatanmi Yinka Sunday and Adebayo Bolaji Adeyinka.

Others are Adeleke Peter, Adebowale, Oyewunmi Toulope Michael, Bello Ayoade Jalal Arikalam, Owolabi Toheeb Toluope, Abdullahi Abdulazeez Oluwatobi and Adesina Adewale.

The anti-graft agency said its attention was drawn to the alleged illegal financial activities of Mr Jide-Oni when some of his alleged victims wrote a petition to the agency.

According to the EFCC, Mr Jide-Oni had allegedly swindled his victims of several millions of naira through his fraudulent acts.

However, Justice Oweibo granted him bail in the tune of N10 million and two sureties in like sum, following the application of his lawyer.

The sureties must be of Grade Level 10 in the civil service and must be resident in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The court ordered Mr Jide-Oni remanded in Ilesha prison until he is able to meet his bail conditions and adjourned the substantive hearing to October 14.

PREMIUM TIMES at the time of filing this report could not verify the claim made by the accused to the EFFC to being a professor at the OAU.

The institution’s Public Relation Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said he could not authenticate the identity of the professor as the institution has over three hundred professors.

He asked to be given more time to confirm if Mr Jide-Oni is actually a lecturer in the institution.