Police arraign driver for faking own kidnap, collecting ransom

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.

The police on Thursday arraigned a 44-year-old driver, Olumamuywa Adeoya, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly faking his own kidnap and deceiving his friend into paying N350,000 as ransom.

Mr Adeoya, who resides in Karamajiji Area, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Adebesin Daniel of Plot 20b Kucgiko Estate Bwari, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on August 27.

Mrs Ukagha alleged that on August 23 at about 5.30 p.m., the defendant called the complainant, pleading for his assistance.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant told the complainant that he was abducted alongside one of his sons on the Kaduna-Abuja Express road.

She said the defendant pleaded with the complainant to help him pay the ransom of N350,000 with a promise to pay back upon his release.

Mr Ukagha added that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime, while efforts made to recover the money, failed.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted Mr Adeoya to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Mr Maiwada adjourned the case until May 6 for hearing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.