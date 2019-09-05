EFCC arrest 48 for alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspects for alleged internet fraud in Benue, Taraba, and Plateau states in nine months.

The EFCC Zonal Head of Operations, Makurdi, Johnson Babalola, who said this on Thursday in Makurdi added that 13 suspects were already under prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC Makurdi Zone commenced operations in January.

Mr Babalola said the commission had secured three convictions so far, while the rest of the suspects were at various stages of investigations.

He said the commission had launched a manhunt on internet fraudsters, intensified discreet investigations to apprehend them.

“One of the new phases of financial crime is internet fraud and it is a matter of common knowledge that Nigeria was represented negatively on the FBI list of internet fraudsters.

“We are all aware that the activities of these internet fraudsters are capable of eroding the credibility of Nigeria and Nigerians as well as causing problems for the integrity of our businessmen and women abroad.

“We have been monitoring the FBI list, even before the advent of that list, we have launched a manhunt on yahoo yahoo boys, (internet fraudsters) and that has led to the arrest of 48 suspects.

“13 of the suspects are being prosecuted and we have secured 3 convictions.”

Mr Babalola said that because of the deep-rooted corruption in the country, the commission is carrying out a massive public enlightenment; targeting the youths in schools, motor parks, NYSC camps, among others.

He said the commission also plans to request for the inclusion of corruption courses in the Nigeria Universities curriculum for the award of degrees in corruption courses.

He said the people needed to do more as a nation and as individual families to mitigate criminality in the land.

“At the moment, it is practically difficult to have successful online engagement with a foreign partner without raising suspicion from their minds following the activities of internet fraudsters.

“Corruption is the major cause of underdevelopment in Nigeria. It is partly responsible for the kidnappings, armed robbery, among other crimes.

“The society prepares crimes but it is the people that commit such crimes. We need to do more as a nation and as individual families to end crime,” he said.

(NAN)

