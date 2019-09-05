Police arraign suspected fake dentist over alleged artificial teeth fraud

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned a suspected fake dentist, Tosin Chukwurah, who allegedly fraudulently obtained N250,000 from a man who needed an artificial tooth.

Mr Chukwurah, who allegedly posed as a dentist in a private hospital, resides at No. 13a Ajayi St., Ogba in Lagos.

The defendant, said to be an administrative staff of the hospital, is facing a three-count charge before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Chukwurah, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts of breach of the peace, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offences onAugust 12 at 10.a.m. at her residence.

Mr Ebri alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the N250, 000 from one Peter Odion on the pretext of fixing an artificial tooth for him, but failed.

He submitted that the defendant stole the N250, 000 and gave Mr Odion a fake product.

“The fake artificial tooth which the defendant fixed for the complainant started removing barely two weeks after the complainant began to use it.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“The artificial teeth also affected the gum of the complainant to the extent that he had to go for another treatment in another hospital,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Fajanan, admitted to the defendant to N300, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Fajanan adjourned the case until September 9 for mention. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.