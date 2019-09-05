Court remands 27-year-old for burning father’s favourite chair

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a 27-year-old applicant, Marvelous Irabor, who pleaded guilty to burning his father’s favourite chair be remanded in a correction centre, pending sentencing.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, gave the order after Mr Irabor pleaded guilty to inciting disturbance of public peace and causing mischief by fire.

Mr Balarabe adjourned sentencing until September 16.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that Irabor Paul reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on August 26.

He said the complainant’s son acted in a manner to commit an offence and intentionally set his father’s favourite couch on fire, destroyed a television and other valuable items valued N39, 300.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 114 and 337 of the Penal Code.

(NAN).

