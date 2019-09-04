8th Edition of Norbert Zongo Investigative Journalism Award announced

Related News

The 8th Edition of the Norbert Zongo Investigative Journalism Award was on Wednesday announced by its organisers, The National Press Centre- Norbert Zongo (CNP-NZ).

The Investigative Prize is an award of excellence to reward the best works of investigative journalism in Africa.

The prize is open to all the professional working journalists in Africa or journalists collaborating with the African press.

The organisers say the stories must be published or broadcast between May 3, 2017, and May 3, 2019.

The works in French or English can be sent by e-mail to: cnpress@cnpress-zongo.org or cnpnzongo@gmail.com and originals by regular post.

The competition will be in three categories: Newspapers, Radio and Television and Online press.

The organisers have fixed the deadline for submission via its portal to September 15.

The prize will be awarded during the 8th edition of the International Festival of Freedom of Expression and Press – FILEP 2019, scheduled from September 25-28.

The prize was initiated in honour of a journalist, Norbert Zongo, who was killed while conducting an investigation into the unresolved death of David Ouédraogo, driver of François Compaoré, the younger brother of President Blaise Compaoré of Burkina Faso.

Despite death threats, the late Zongo reportedly continued his investigation until he was murdered.