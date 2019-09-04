EFCC mounts surveillance on 10 Nigerians wanted by FBI

EFCC
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has mounted surveillance for 10 of the 78 Nigerians from the South-east, allegedly involved in the 3 billion US dollar scam.

The Head, Enugu Zonal Office of the commission, Usman Imam, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing journalists on the activities of the commission in the past eight months.

It would be recalled that the US Department of Justice had indicted 80 persons, including 78 Nigerians, in the multi-billion dollar fraud.

Mr Imam said that the anti-graft agency was seriously working with the scoop at its disposal and had placed surveillance on the suspects.

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted “in order to prove to the world that such crime does not represent our values”.

He said that the commission had the legal backing to prosecute the suspects in line with international treaties.

“There is a mutual treaty between Nigeria and the USA. We will arrest them and if need be extradite them to the USA,” Mr Imam said.

He said that the alleged offence was multi-jurisdictional “because the stages leading to the crime was either initiated in Nigeria or the proceeds brought to the country”.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He said that it was unacceptable to see parents enjoying the ill-gotten wealth of their children, who they knew had no serious means of livelihood.

“Such also applies to the clergy and traditional rulers who rather than question suspiciously acquired wealth not only attribute it to God, but bestow titles on such individuals.

“We assure Nigerians of our commitment to ensuring a better Nigeria so we warn looters and fraudsters about the consequences of their actions,” Mr Imam said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.