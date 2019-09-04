Man jailed for stealing church offering

Related News

An Oredo Special Grade Magistrates’ Court sitting in Benin, on Thursday, sentenced one Henry Godspower to three months imprisonment for stealing church offerings.

Mr Godspower was alleged to have broken into the Greater Liberation Ministry Church located at James Watt road in Benin City to carry out the act.

He, however, was apprehended and consequently arraigned in court by the police on a two-count charge of stealing and felony.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Patrick Agbonifo, informed the court that the convict stole the sum of N3,520 from the church.

He said the offences were punishable under Sections 415 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48, Vol 11, Laws of the Defunct Bendel now applicable to Edo State.

The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akhere, sentenced Mr Godspower to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.

(NAN)