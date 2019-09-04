Poor funding hindering Nigerian police performance – CLEEN Foundation

Related News

Poor funding has greatly inhibited the performance of the Nigeria Police Force,

a non-governmental organisation, CLEEN Foundation, has said.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Benson Olugbuo, stated this while listing the challenges that brought about the enactment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act.

Mr Olugbuo spoke on Wednesday at a two-day dialogue on “Police Trust Fund: Accountability and Transparency.”

The event which took place in Abuja, brought together government agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, media and civil society to foster the exchange of ideas and discuss the imperative of accountability framework and resourcefulness towards the effective implementation of the Police Trust Fund in Nigeria.

According to Mr Olugbuo, the police have not attained optimal efficiency and that is due to some factors which can be overcome if identified and worked on.

The Police Trust Fund Act is one of the nine bills recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Police Trust Fund is expected to address the funding challenges of the Nigerian police in totality and on a sustainable basis. It seeks to tax corporate entities to complement the federal government in funding the police.

It will also enable the police to be on first line charge and would be funded by agreed percentages to be deducted from local and foreign businesses operating in the country.

The foundation said avoiding wasteful and corrupt practices in the implementation of the Police Trust Fund would require an institutionalised culture of transparency and accountability in the processes from the beginning.

Mr Olugbuo said the processes should adhere to government-wide financial management and oversight practices, within a rigorously-observed security policy and planning framework.

“This includes adherence to Public Expenditure Management (PEM) principles of comprehensiveness, discipline, legitimacy, flexibility, predictability, honesty, information, transparency and a democratized process,” he said.

Mr Olugbuo thanked the Inspector-General of Police for granting the foundation audience to discuss its advocacy plan on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund with him at the Force Headquarters.

He also thanked the Nigeria Policing Programme for their partnership, and all the government Ministries, Department and Agencies, the media, civil society organisations and technical experts present at the event.