Teenager remanded for alleged theft

A 19-year-old ticket vendor, Emmanuel Abraham, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a pair of trousers from a man taking a bath.

The defendants, whose address was not provided, is facing a four-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace and stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Kenrich Nomayo, the teenager entered into the bathroom of one Mr Adewale Adewumi while he was having his bath and stole his trousers worth N3,000 from where he hung it.

Mr Nomayo also alleged that the defendant entered into the room of Mr Adewumi’s co-tenant, Samson Ajuwon, and stole iPhone 6 worth N45,000, a Tecno phone valued at N8,000 and another phone worth M40,000

The prosecutor added that the teenager stole a Nokia phone worth N5,000, another Tecno phone valued at N7,000 and the sum of N180,000.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Aug. 28 at 7.00a.m. at No.13 Oredola St., Ifako Ijaiye, a Lagos suburb.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by illegally squatting in an abandoned building, smoking a substance suspected to be hemp and posing a threat to the community.

The Chief Magistrate, T.A. Ojo, ordered that the defendant kept in police custody.

Mrs Ojo gave the order after the defendant told the court that he was not aged 19 but 15.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until September 6 for mention.

(NAN)