Tomorrow’s FEC meeting postponed

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday, September 4, a presidential aide said.

“This is due to the fact that all the memos earlier submitted to the Council for consideration have been returned to the various ministries,” President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

“This action will allow ministers who were recently sworn in have their inputs in the memos sent by their predecessors in office.

“Similarly, the period is to enable the Ministers, who are still taking briefs from bureaucrats in the ministries and familiarizing themselves with their workspace, have more time to contribute to discussions at the meeting.

“They will also utilise the period of the break to work towards the early preparation and submission of the 2020 budget estimates,” Mr Shehu said.

President Buhari recently inaugurated his new ministers.

