Landlord’ son allegedly breaks into tenant’s apartment, steals phones, money

Related News

A 34-year-old man, Yusuf Oladimeji, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into his father’s tenant’s apartment and stealing two phones and N150,000.

The defendant, who resides at Dopemu area of Agege, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate O.A. Aderibigbe.

The prosecutor, Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large, on August 20 at his residence.

Mr Edeme said that the two phones worth N33,000, adding that the phones and the money belonged to the complainant, Peter Agbo.

“The defendant and his accomplices entered the complainant’s apartment with dangerous weapons at night and commanded him to surrender his phones and money or risk harm.

“They forcefully collected his valuables and took to their heels.

Some days later, the complainant saw his phone with his landlord’s son.

“He reported the case to the police, and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Advertisement

Mr Edeme said that offences violated Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years’ jail term for conspiracy.

Mr Aderibigbe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until September 9 for mention. (NAN)