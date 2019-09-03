Edo, Gombe, Kano lead APC states in developmental initiatives

Related News

Edo, Gombe and Kano led other states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in terms of developmental strides for the month of July.

The ranking was put together by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), in its ‘July 2019 Progressives Strides – Tracking Developmental Initiatives in APC States’, a monthly ranking of development initiatives in states controlled by the APC.

Edo has consistently maintained the top spot for three months consecutively, outshining the other APC states.

In a statement, Director General, PGF, Salihu Lukman, said that the entries in the July edition witnessed more improvement as regards developmental strides collated from the forum’s states in 2019, adding that the information was collated from readily available public platforms and same reported to the secretariat.

According to him, “In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Edo, Gombe and Kano States recording the most of the initiatives for this month with eleven (11) strides, spreading across empowerment, health, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment and capacity building.

“Lagos followed with 10 strides; Ekiti with 9; Borno 7; Kwara, Niger, Ogun, Osun and Yobe with 5 each; Kogi and Plateau with 4; Kaduna and Ondo with 2 each while Jigawa, Kebbi and Nasarawa states recorded 1 (one) stride each.”

He said that the overall characteristics of the edition showed that all states in the forum were represented and featured in the edition, adding that 30 per cent of information was attributed to primary sources and 70 per cent from secondary sources.