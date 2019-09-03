Police arraign teacher who allegedly shared nude pictures

A 40-year-old teacher, Emmanuel David, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with sending nude pictures and videos to his 14-year-old student.

Mr David, whose residential address is unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of sexual harassment.

According to the prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, the mathematics teacher committed the offence between August 5 and August 10 at Agege, Lagos.

Mr Ayorinde said that the defendant sexually harassed his student by sending her love messages, pornographic pictures, and videos and requesting for her nude pictures and videos through WhatsApp application.

“The defendant, a mathematics teacher, was making advances to his teenage student.

“He asked for her phone number and the girl, who does not have a phone, gave him her mother’s number, unknown to the defendant.

“The defendant started sending love messages and nude pictures, thinking he was chatting with the girl but her mother was reading all his messages.

“When he asked for the girl’s naked pictures and videos, the mother reported the case, and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence contravened Section 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for three years’ imprisonment for sexual harassment.

Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail the sum of N200,000 with two sureties.

The said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until October 16 for mention.

(NAN)

