Julius Berger Nigeria Plc joins consortium to bid for projects in Philippines

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has declared its interest in the upcoming bidding process for a construction project in the Philippines.

A disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange named the project as the Camalaniugan (Cagayan) Bridge.

According to the disclosure, the company is bidding for the project as a partner in a consortium with Frey-Fil Corporation in the Philippines.

According to E. C. Madueke, the Company Secretary, further details about the project will become available as the transaction progresses.

“Following its vision for diversification, the Camalaniugan project is and would be an opportunity for Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to gain experience and references in the Philippine market,” the company said.

According to details on its website, Frey – Fil Corporation (FFC) is a licensed construction company with major offices and plants in Calumpit Bulacan, Baras Rizal, Quezon City, Cebu, and Davao, in the Philippines.

Originally established as a division of Constress and later spun off as a company in 1975, it was reincorporated as Frey – Fil Corporation in 2011. Among its many projects are the construction of roads, bridges, ports, industrial plants and buildings in both government and private sector.

Camalaniugan is a fourth class municipality in the province of Cagayan, Philippines.

In February, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Philippines proposed the construction of two iconic bridges in the province.

DPWH Assistant Regional Director, Alexander Nola, said the proposed bridges are under the Iconic Bridges Project for Sustainable Socioeconomic Development (IBPSSD) aimed at improving the routes connecting the municipalities.