Minimum Wage: NYSC pledges to increase corps members allowance

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Monday assured corps members that their monthly allowance of N19,800 would be reviewed upward.

In a statement, Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, said Mr Ibrahim gave the assurance while interacting with corps members during a working visit to Lagos.

He reportedly, promised that their allowance would be increased ”immediately the Federal Government commenced payment of the new minimum wage”.

Ms Adeyemi said the NYSC boss had also promised corps members across the country improved welfare.

“He said efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.

“He, however, advised them not to embark on unauthorised journeys that may endanger their lives, warning that such journeys would earn them sanctions from the corps.

“He warned that violators of NYSC bye-laws would be dealt with in line with its rules,” Mrs Adeyemi stated.

She said Mr Ibrahim had warned the corps members to avoid issues that would promote political, religious and tribal differences, but instead work to unite the country.

