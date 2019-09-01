Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old

Nigerian Police officers on duty [Photo credit: Today.ng]
The police in Bariga have arrested one Fatai Nafiu of No 9, Adetoke Street, Bariga for raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos Command Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, and made available to journalists in Lagos.

He said that a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit, arrested the suspect who confessed to the crime.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

Mr Elkana also said that one Taiwo Sheuases, 34, raped a teenage girl of about 15 years in Bariga Market square.

“The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect will be charged to court,” the spokesman said.

In another development, the Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu received a distress call that one Seyi Onayemi, 37, of 7th Avenue, Rofo Estate, Odogunyan, Shagamu road, Ikorodu had committed suicide.

Mr Elkana said that he allegedly drank a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper insecticide and died in his room.

“The scene was visited by homicide detectives and the corpse has been evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.

“The empty bottle of the poisonous substance and a suicide note has been recovered from the scene,” Elkana said. (NAN)

