Islamic New Year: Sultan declares Sunday 1st day of Muharram 1441 AH

Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, also the spiritual leader of Nigeria's Muslim, sits on his throne during his coronation ceremony in Sokoto, Northern Nigeria, March 3, 2007. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (NIGERIA) - RTR1N1ZM

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Sept. 1 as the first day of Muharram 1441AH.

Mr Abubakar made the declaration in a statement issued on Saturday in Sokoto by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the declaration of the moon will usher in the Islamic New Year.

NAN also reports that the first month, Muharram, is one of the four sacred months mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The other months are the seventh month, Rajab, the 11th month, Dhu al-Qi’dah and the 12th month, Dhu al-Hijjah.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National moon sighting committee, did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the moon of Muharram 1441 AH.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, Sept. 1, as the first day of Muharram 1441 AH.”

NAN reports that the Sultan had, on Thursday, directed Muslim Ummah to look for the new moon of Muharram from Friday. (NAN)

