Alleged N2bn Fraud: EFCC arrests operators of Wonder Bank

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested 19 staff of a fake investment company floating an alleged Ponzi Scheme that has defrauded members of the public to the tune of N2 billion.

The company, Bluekey Investment Club, operating from Sonia Mall, 42 Woji Road, YKC Junction, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Software Development and General Contracting Firm, but allegedly veered into an interest-yielding Ponzi Scheme with 10 per cent weekly returns on investment over six months. The scheme also promised total returns of invested capital after six (6) Months.

Nineteen staff of the company were rounded up on Friday in Port Harcourt. Among them are five Principal Officers: Princess Tsaroigbara (Public Relations Officer) ; Onwusa Frances Chineze (Accountant); Naabe Gunugu (Payment Confirmation Staff), Tambari Success (Customer Service) and Anorue Maureen (Receptionist). The Chairman of the company, Neenwi Swanu, was at large as at the time of arrest.

Princess Tsaroigbara told interrogators that her company was into “Digital Financial and other Technological Services” and was not sure if the company was fully registered with the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. Scores of defrauded customers thronged the premises of the company seeking the intervention of the EFCC.

Items recovered from the company are computer units and a sum of N459,300. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

